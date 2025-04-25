Left Menu

Gaza Faces Severe Food Shortage as Blockade Persists

The World Food Programme has declared that its food stocks in Gaza are depleted due to the ongoing blockade by Israel. This development threatens the food supply for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians relying on charity kitchens, as these essential resources are expected to run out soon.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced that its food stocks in Gaza have been completely exhausted amid Israel's blockade of nearly eight weeks, cutting off a critical lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

In a statement, the WFP disclosed that the last of its food supplies were delivered to charity kitchens it supports across Gaza. These kitchens, vital for providing meals to the needy, are anticipated to experience a food shortage in the coming days.

The situation places significant pressure on already strained resources within the territory, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the urgent need for intervention.

