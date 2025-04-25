Delhi Aims to Alleviate Traffic Woes with Expert-Driven Committee
The Delhi government has formed a high-level committee to address traffic congestion, led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. The committee, comprising stakeholders and experts, will focus on creating a congestion-free road network, prioritizing problematic sites, and involving public suggestions for effective traffic management solutions.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has initiated a task force aimed at mitigating the city's notorious traffic congestion. Headed by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, the committee includes diverse stakeholders and expert consultants committed to crafting a seamless traffic flow in the capital.
During their inaugural meeting, representatives from the Public Works Department, traffic police, and road design experts convened to tackle the key issues plaguing Delhi's roads. They discussed strategies to revolutionize traffic management through scientific methods and prioritize 538 identified trouble spots across the city.
The committee will employ tactical improvements like extra U-turn lanes, foot-over bridges, and smarter signal timings. The group will meet monthly to refine strategies, and public input will be solicited to ensure broad-based support for the initiatives aimed at transforming Delhi's roadways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi PWD's Strategic Overhaul: New Unit Targets Timely Project Completion
Delhi's PWD Battles Monsoon Woes with Drainage Overhaul
Delhi PWD Restructuring Initiative: Enhancing Efficiency and Manpower Utilization
Delhi PWD Minister Accuses AAP of Corruption, Outlines Water Distribution Reforms
Delhi's Battle with Traffic Congestion: PWD's Strategic Plan