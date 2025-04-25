Left Menu

Odisha Sizzles: Heatwave Grips State with Record Temperatures

Odisha faces extreme heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in 16 areas. Jharsuguda leads at 44.8°C. Authorities issue yellow alert for several districts. Coastal regions remain hot and humid, while some areas anticipate thunderstorms. Government warns educational institutions against defying closure orders amid soaring temperatures.

Updated: 25-04-2025 22:48 IST
Odisha was gripped by a severe heatwave on Friday, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in 16 locations, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department.

The industrial hub of Jharsuguda topped the charts, registering a blistering 44.8 degrees Celsius. Close on its heels were Bolangir and Boudh at 44.5 degrees Celsius each, with Hirakud recording 43.8 degrees Celsius and Sambalpur reaching 43.6 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the state's twin cities, were slightly cooler but still uncomfortable at over 36 degrees Celsius, compounded by relative humidity levels exceeding 80 percent.

A 'yellow' alert was issued for Jharsuguda, Boudh, Sambalpur, and Bolangir districts, urging residents to stay vigilant on Saturday. Coastal districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, and Puri, will continue to experience hot and humid weather, with similar conditions in Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati. Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted for Malkangiri, Ganjam, Koraput, and Mayurbhanj, whereas dry weather is expected elsewhere.

As temperatures continue to soar, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari announced that actions will be taken against private educational institutions that remain open, violating governmental heat advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

