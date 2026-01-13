Blaze Breaks Out at Jharsuguda Railway Station: Services Disrupted
A fire occurred at Jharsuguda railway station in Odisha due to an overhead equipment malfunction. The incident briefly disrupted train services, though no injuries were reported. The fire, starting around 11.10 am, affected several chambers but was extinguished within one-and-a-half hours. Those present were evacuated safely.
A fire erupted at the Jharsuguda railway station in Odisha on Tuesday morning. Officials attributed the cause to a malfunction in the overhead equipment, a crucial component of the railway's electrical infrastructure.
The incident resulted in temporary disruption of train services as safety measures were swiftly enacted to manage the situation. Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
The fire, which started around 11.10 am, spread to several parts of the station. Authorities managed to extinguish the blaze within one-and-a-half hours. Passengers and staff were safely evacuated, ensuring safety and minimizing risk.
