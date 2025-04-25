Nepal's Earthquake Anniversary Shaken by New Tremors

Nepal was rocked by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday as the nation marked a decade since the devastating 2015 temblor that claimed over 9,000 lives.

The latest tremor struck at 11:57 am with its epicenter at Phulpingkot, Sindhupalchowk, reported the Earthquake Measurement and Monitoring Centre in Kathmandu.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the catastrophic quake, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli addressed the need for disaster preparedness, urging the construction of quake-proof infrastructure. The Indian Embassy reflected on the past disaster, acknowledging India's assistance in rescue and reconstruction efforts, and the enduring Nepal-India ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)