Nepal's Earthquake Anniversary Shaken by New Tremors
Nepal experienced a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on the 10th anniversary of the 2015 temblor that killed over 9,000 people. The tremor's epicenter was located in Sindhupalchowk district. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli emphasised disaster preparedness while the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu remembered the resilience and solidarity during the 2015 aftermath.
Nepal was rocked by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday as the nation marked a decade since the devastating 2015 temblor that claimed over 9,000 lives.
The latest tremor struck at 11:57 am with its epicenter at Phulpingkot, Sindhupalchowk, reported the Earthquake Measurement and Monitoring Centre in Kathmandu.
Marking the 10th anniversary of the catastrophic quake, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli addressed the need for disaster preparedness, urging the construction of quake-proof infrastructure. The Indian Embassy reflected on the past disaster, acknowledging India's assistance in rescue and reconstruction efforts, and the enduring Nepal-India ties.
