Nepal's Earthquake Anniversary Shaken by New Tremors

Nepal experienced a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on the 10th anniversary of the 2015 temblor that killed over 9,000 people. The tremor's epicenter was located in Sindhupalchowk district. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli emphasised disaster preparedness while the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu remembered the resilience and solidarity during the 2015 aftermath.

Updated: 25-04-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal was rocked by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday as the nation marked a decade since the devastating 2015 temblor that claimed over 9,000 lives.

The latest tremor struck at 11:57 am with its epicenter at Phulpingkot, Sindhupalchowk, reported the Earthquake Measurement and Monitoring Centre in Kathmandu.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the catastrophic quake, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli addressed the need for disaster preparedness, urging the construction of quake-proof infrastructure. The Indian Embassy reflected on the past disaster, acknowledging India's assistance in rescue and reconstruction efforts, and the enduring Nepal-India ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

