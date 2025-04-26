Left Menu

Ancient Civilizations & Space Ventures: A Peek into Scientific Marvels

Recent discoveries highlight ancient wonders and space explorations, with scientists uncovering a 5,000-year-old tomb in Peru, identifying the oldest-known ant fossil in Brazil, and observing Russia's faltering satellite. Meanwhile, China's successful Shenzhou-20 mission marks a milestone in their space program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of groundbreaking discoveries, scientists have unearthed the fossilized remains of the oldest-known ant, Vulcanidris cratensis, dating back 113 million years. This ancient insect, found in northeastern Brazil, belongs to the hell ants lineage, a species known for its distinctive jaws, with no modern descendants.

In another curious finding, researchers in Hawaii identified a unique caterpillar, dubbed the "bone collector," that camouflages itself with the bodies of dead prey, preying on ants and beetles trapped in spider webs. This behavior highlights the fascinating intricacies of predator-prey relationships in the natural world.

Archaeologists in Peru have uncovered the 5,000-year-old tomb of an elite woman from the ancient Caral civilization, cementing the notion of women's pivotal roles in early societies. This find adds depth to our understanding of the Americas' oldest city and its isolated development.

Meanwhile, in space news, a Russian satellite suspected of being part of a nuclear weapon program appears out of control, raising questions about Moscow's space capabilities. In a contrasting success story, China has launched the Shenzhou-20 mission, sending three astronauts to their space station, marking the program's 20th mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

