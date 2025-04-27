Rajasthan Faces Intense Heatwave and Weather Extremes

A severe heatwave is anticipated across Rajasthan, with the possibility of temperatures increasing by up to 3 degrees, according to a MeT department spokesperson.

Temperatures in certain regions, such as Jodhpur and Bikaner, may peak between 44 and 46 degrees, while a heatwave is expected to intensify in Jodhpur division over the weekend.

The weather department predicts that high temperatures could ease in early May due to thunderstorms and rains, which could diminish the severity of the heatwave.

(With inputs from agencies.)