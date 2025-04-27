Left Menu

Rajasthan Faces Intense Heatwave and Weather Extremes

Rajasthan is bracing for a significant heatwave, with temperatures expected to rise by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Some areas could experience temperatures up to 46 degrees. A MeT department spokesperson indicated potential relief in early May from thunderstorms and rain, which could lower temperatures temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:36 IST
A severe heatwave is anticipated across Rajasthan, with the possibility of temperatures increasing by up to 3 degrees, according to a MeT department spokesperson.

Temperatures in certain regions, such as Jodhpur and Bikaner, may peak between 44 and 46 degrees, while a heatwave is expected to intensify in Jodhpur division over the weekend.

The weather department predicts that high temperatures could ease in early May due to thunderstorms and rains, which could diminish the severity of the heatwave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

