Urgent Evacuations as Daegu Wildfire Threatens Residents

A severe wildfire in Daegu, South Korea, has prompted the evacuation of more than 1,200 residents. Strong winds have exacerbated the situation, rapidly spreading the fire across 50 hectares.

The conflagration began at around 2 p.m., resulting in the closure of a section of the Gyeongbu highway. Despite the fast spread, no casualties have been reported yet, according to the Korea Forest Service.

In response, 26 helicopters and 202 personnel are engaged in combating the flames. This incident follows South Korea's worst-ever natural fire disaster in March, which claimed nearly 30 lives and destroyed historic temples.

