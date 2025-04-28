Experion's Grand Gamble: Transforming Gurugram's Skyline with Luxury

Experion Developers, a major player in the Indian real estate market, has unveiled its ambitious plans to invest upwards of Rs 2,000 crore in developing a luxury housing project named 'The Trillion' in Gurugram.

The project, situated in Sector 48, will see the construction of 540 lavish apartments, marking a significant expansion effort by the company. CEO Nagaraju Routhu detailed that the extensive development over a 5.5-acre area will unfold over a span of 5-7 years, with construction commencing soon.

The initial phase will feature 180 apartments, available at costs ranging from Rs 6-8 crore, reflecting strong demand in Gurugram's upscale market. Experion, part of the AT Capital Group from Singapore, is also involved in sectors like renewable energy and finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)