Experion's Grand Gamble: Transforming Gurugram's Skyline with Luxury

Experion Developers is investing over Rs 2,000 crore to build 'The Trillion', a luxury housing project in Gurugram's Sector 48. CEO Nagaraju Routhu announced plans for 540 apartments, with a first phase release of 180 units priced at Rs 6-8 crore. Completion is expected within 5-7 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Experion Developers, a major player in the Indian real estate market, has unveiled its ambitious plans to invest upwards of Rs 2,000 crore in developing a luxury housing project named 'The Trillion' in Gurugram.

The project, situated in Sector 48, will see the construction of 540 lavish apartments, marking a significant expansion effort by the company. CEO Nagaraju Routhu detailed that the extensive development over a 5.5-acre area will unfold over a span of 5-7 years, with construction commencing soon.

The initial phase will feature 180 apartments, available at costs ranging from Rs 6-8 crore, reflecting strong demand in Gurugram's upscale market. Experion, part of the AT Capital Group from Singapore, is also involved in sectors like renewable energy and finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

