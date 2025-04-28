Leopard Creates Stir at Pune Airport
A leopard was sighted at Pune International Airport, triggering a swift response involving search and rescue operations. The animal was seen away from the main runway, and forest officials, led by Suresh Varak, have initiated measures including setting up cages and installing cameras to capture it.
A leopard sighting at Pune International Airport on Monday evening has sparked a search and rescue operation, according to a forest official.
Suresh Varak, the Pune Range Forest Officer, noted that the location where the leopard appeared is a considerable distance from the airport's runway.
"Following the sighting, teams have been deployed, and an operation to capture the leopard has commenced with cages and trap cameras," Varak stated, adding that further monitoring efforts are ongoing.
