Leopard Creates Stir at Pune Airport

A leopard sighting at Pune International Airport on Monday evening has sparked a search and rescue operation, according to a forest official.

Suresh Varak, the Pune Range Forest Officer, noted that the location where the leopard appeared is a considerable distance from the airport's runway.

"Following the sighting, teams have been deployed, and an operation to capture the leopard has commenced with cages and trap cameras," Varak stated, adding that further monitoring efforts are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)