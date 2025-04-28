Left Menu

Leopard Creates Stir at Pune Airport

A leopard was sighted at Pune International Airport, triggering a swift response involving search and rescue operations. The animal was seen away from the main runway, and forest officials, led by Suresh Varak, have initiated measures including setting up cages and installing cameras to capture it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:50 IST
A leopard sighting at Pune International Airport on Monday evening has sparked a search and rescue operation, according to a forest official.

Suresh Varak, the Pune Range Forest Officer, noted that the location where the leopard appeared is a considerable distance from the airport's runway.

"Following the sighting, teams have been deployed, and an operation to capture the leopard has commenced with cages and trap cameras," Varak stated, adding that further monitoring efforts are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

