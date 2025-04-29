Left Menu

NBCC Secures Major Township Project in Meghalaya

State-owned NBCC Ltd has won a Rs 130.58 crore contract from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) to build a township project at Umsawli, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya. The project involves developing a township on a 21.66-acre land parcel owned by NEEPCO.

NBCC, known for its expertise in project management consultancy and real estate, announced this notable development in a regulatory filing made on Tuesday.

