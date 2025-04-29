NBCC Secures Major Township Project in Meghalaya
State-owned NBCC Ltd has won a Rs 130.58 crore contract from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) to build a township project at Umsawli, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya. The project involves developing a township on a 21.66-acre land parcel owned by NEEPCO.
State-owned NBCC Ltd has clinched a significant contract worth Rs 130.58 crore from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO). The agreement involves developing a township project in Umsawli, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya.
The project will be constructed on a 21.66-acre piece of land that NEEPCO has acquired for this purpose.
NBCC, known for its expertise in project management consultancy and real estate, announced this notable development in a regulatory filing made on Tuesday.
