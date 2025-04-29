NBCC Secures Major Township Project in Meghalaya

State-owned NBCC Ltd has clinched a significant contract worth Rs 130.58 crore from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO). The agreement involves developing a township project in Umsawli, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya.

The project will be constructed on a 21.66-acre piece of land that NEEPCO has acquired for this purpose.

NBCC, known for its expertise in project management consultancy and real estate, announced this notable development in a regulatory filing made on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)