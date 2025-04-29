Maharashtra's Electrifying Move: New EV Policy Launched

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step by approving a new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, announced on Tuesday. This policy is set to offer subsidies for passenger EVs, providing a financial incentive for citizens to switch to electric cars.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that some electric vehicles would also benefit from toll waivers, making the transition to a cleaner mode of transportation more attractive. This initiative signals the state's commitment to increasing both the manufacturing and consumption of EVs.

Fadnavis further emphasized that strengthening the charging infrastructure is a priority under this new policy, which is expected to support the growing demand for electric vehicles across Maharashtra.

