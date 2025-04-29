Maharashtra's Electrifying Move: New EV Policy Launched
The Maharashtra government has unveiled a groundbreaking Electric Vehicle Policy, offering subsidies for passenger EVs. Key highlights include toll waivers and an emphasis on bolstering charging infrastructure. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis aims to boost both EV manufacturing and consumption under this initiative.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step by approving a new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, announced on Tuesday. This policy is set to offer subsidies for passenger EVs, providing a financial incentive for citizens to switch to electric cars.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that some electric vehicles would also benefit from toll waivers, making the transition to a cleaner mode of transportation more attractive. This initiative signals the state's commitment to increasing both the manufacturing and consumption of EVs.
Fadnavis further emphasized that strengthening the charging infrastructure is a priority under this new policy, which is expected to support the growing demand for electric vehicles across Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
