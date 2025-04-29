Blaze Battle: Helicopters vs. Flames on Table Mountain
Firefighters and helicopters are battling large fires on Table Mountain's slopes in South Africa. Authorities suspect arson as a potential cause, with one arrest made. Strong coastal winds pose challenges in controlling the wildfires, which have burned 3,000 hectares of vegetation.
Helicopters deployed over South Africa's Table Mountain on Tuesday to combat large fires that are devastating the area. Authorities have launched an investigation into potential arson as the cause of these destructive blazes.
The fires, first reported by Table Mountain National Park on Friday, are believed to be deliberately ignited according to a park statement, leading to the arrest of one individual suspected of arson.
While the city of Cape Town has managed to bring the fires partly under control, concerns linger over potential flare-ups. Strong coastal winds remain a significant risk, threatening to hasten the spread of the wildfires.
(With inputs from agencies.)
