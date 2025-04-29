Kashmir Heatwave: Record Temperatures Set in Pahalgam and Srinagar
Pahalgam and Srinagar in Kashmir experienced record high temperatures as a heatwave hit the region. Pahalgam recorded 27.8°C, the highest ever for April, while Srinagar reached 30.8°C, the second highest in April. The heat is expected to persist, with possible rain in isolated areas.
- Country:
- India
Pahalgam, the scenic tourist destination in Kashmir, experienced its highest-ever recorded temperature for April amid an ongoing heatwave. On Tuesday, all weather stations in the valley reported temperatures surpassing normal levels.
The summer capital, Srinagar, also saw temperatures rise to new heights, marking the hottest April day in nearly eight decades. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, just shy of its all-time April high from 1946.
The persistent heatwave across the Kashmir valley has elevated day temperatures between 5.5 to 8.4 degrees above normal. Meteorological predictions indicate continued dry and hot conditions, with a chance of isolated showers later in the week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pahalgam
- Srinagar
- heatwave
- Kashmir
- temperature
- record high
- weather
- climate
- Kashmir valley
- April
ALSO READ
Trump Administration's NOAA Funding Cuts: Potential Long-term Impacts on Global Weather Forecasting
Soaring Temperatures Break Nearly Eight-Decade Record in Kashmir
The Windy Debate: Controversy Over Weather Doping in Discus Records
India Witnesses Record High in Export Growth Amidst Global Challenges
Weather Alert: Thunderstorms Set to Hit Andhra Pradesh