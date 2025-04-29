Left Menu

Kashmir Heatwave: Record Temperatures Set in Pahalgam and Srinagar

Pahalgam and Srinagar in Kashmir experienced record high temperatures as a heatwave hit the region. Pahalgam recorded 27.8°C, the highest ever for April, while Srinagar reached 30.8°C, the second highest in April. The heat is expected to persist, with possible rain in isolated areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:16 IST
Pahalgam, the scenic tourist destination in Kashmir, experienced its highest-ever recorded temperature for April amid an ongoing heatwave. On Tuesday, all weather stations in the valley reported temperatures surpassing normal levels.

The summer capital, Srinagar, also saw temperatures rise to new heights, marking the hottest April day in nearly eight decades. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, just shy of its all-time April high from 1946.

The persistent heatwave across the Kashmir valley has elevated day temperatures between 5.5 to 8.4 degrees above normal. Meteorological predictions indicate continued dry and hot conditions, with a chance of isolated showers later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

