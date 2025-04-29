Sacred Groves in Rajasthan: A Cultural and Ecological Treasure

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) reported to the Supreme Court the creation of an expert panel to handle sacred groves in Rajasthan. These sacred groves, known as Orans, are essential both culturally and ecologically.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih noted that the delay in action was procedural. They accepted MoEF&CC's apology for the delay and acknowledged that a committee is now in place, following court directives for comprehensive governance of these groves.

The top court has stressed the importance of sacred groves under the Wildlife Protection Act, highlighting their cultural significance and ecological value. Detailed on-ground and satellite mapping by Rajasthan's forest department is slated to categorize these areas as forests. This initiative safeguards thousands of India's sacred groves.

