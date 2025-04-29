Sacred Groves in Rajasthan: A Cultural and Ecological Treasure
The Supreme Court of India has been informed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) that an expert panel is now established to identify and manage sacred groves, or Orans, in Rajasthan. This decision follows delayed implementation of earlier court recommendations to safeguard these ecologically and culturally significant areas.
A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih noted that the delay in action was procedural. They accepted MoEF&CC's apology for the delay and acknowledged that a committee is now in place, following court directives for comprehensive governance of these groves.
The top court has stressed the importance of sacred groves under the Wildlife Protection Act, highlighting their cultural significance and ecological value. Detailed on-ground and satellite mapping by Rajasthan's forest department is slated to categorize these areas as forests. This initiative safeguards thousands of India's sacred groves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
