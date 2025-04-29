Seismic Activity Shakes New Zealand's West Coast with Twin Quakes
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit off the west coast of New Zealand with no subsequent tsunami warning. It struck 300 km southwest of Invercargill. Shortly after, a 6.8-magnitude quake was reported in the Macquarie Island region. New Zealand is located on the volatile 'Ring of Fire.'
A seismic event rattled the west coast of New Zealand early this morning as a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck offshore. Fortunately, no tsunami warning was issued following the tremor.
According to the US Geological Survey, the quake occurred just after 1 a.m. local time, approximately 300 kilometers southwest of Invercargill, New Zealand, and at a depth of 10 kilometers below the sea floor.
While local monitors labeled the quake as moderate, it wasn't long before another tremor was recorded. USGS reported a subsequent 6.8-magnitude quake in the Macquarie Island region, situated more than 1,200 kilometers northeast of Invercargill. New Zealand frequently experiences such seismic activities as it lies within the 'Ring of Fire,' a volatile zone prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions around the Pacific Ocean.
