Unveiling the Brain's Influence: How Damage to the Medial Prefrontal Cortex Affects Decision-Making

A recent study reveals that damage to the medial prefrontal cortex affects impulsivity and social influence in decision-making. The research, involving 121 participants, highlights how different regions within this brain area contribute to cognitive behaviors, impacting our preferences based on others' influence and resulting in varied impulsive actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:11 IST
A recent study has shed light on how damage to the medial prefrontal cortex, a critical brain area for planning and goal achievement, impacts impulsivity and susceptibility to social influence.

Published in the journal PLOS Biology, the research led by Patricia Lockwood from the University of Birmingham and including collaborators from the University of Oxford and Julius-Maximilians-University Würzburg, involved 121 participants.

The findings reveal that specific regions within the medial prefrontal cortex dictate impulsive behavior and decision-making, with the dorsomedial section significantly affecting susceptibility to others' influence and the ventral region linked to immediate rewards over delayed gratification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

