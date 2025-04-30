Tragedy in Kolkata: Debating Accountability After Fatal Hotel Fire

A devastating fire in a Kolkata hotel has resulted in 14 fatalities, raising questions about accountability and safety in the city. On Wednesday, Mayor Firhad Hakim announced the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the tragedy.

The committee, comprising the municipal commissioner and senior officials from the fire brigade and police, will look into the incident. Mayor Hakim, who also serves as West Bengal's Municipal Affairs and Urban Development minister, highlighted the city's commitment to addressing the concerns of the victim's families by arranging the return of the bodies per their wishes.

Allegations have surfaced regarding illegal construction at the hotel, drawing criticism from BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh, who accused officials of allowing such violations. As the city grapples with this tragedy, the effectiveness of inquiry committees and the enforcement of construction regulations are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)