Tragedy in Kolkata: Debating Accountability After Fatal Hotel Fire

A fire at a Kolkata hotel has claimed 14 lives, prompting Mayor Firhad Hakim to announce a high-level inquiry. Allegations of illegal construction and negligence have emerged. As the city mourns, questions are raised about the effectiveness of inquiry committees and accountability in such tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:57 IST
A devastating fire in a Kolkata hotel has resulted in 14 fatalities, raising questions about accountability and safety in the city. On Wednesday, Mayor Firhad Hakim announced the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the tragedy.

The committee, comprising the municipal commissioner and senior officials from the fire brigade and police, will look into the incident. Mayor Hakim, who also serves as West Bengal's Municipal Affairs and Urban Development minister, highlighted the city's commitment to addressing the concerns of the victim's families by arranging the return of the bodies per their wishes.

Allegations have surfaced regarding illegal construction at the hotel, drawing criticism from BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh, who accused officials of allowing such violations. As the city grapples with this tragedy, the effectiveness of inquiry committees and the enforcement of construction regulations are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

