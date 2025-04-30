Left Menu

Puducherry Revitalizes Heritage in Education Drive

Puducherry's Chief Minister N Rangasamy declared the Union Territory as emerging as one of the best in India. During the inauguration of the renovated Calve College, he stressed commitments to healthcare, water, and education. The historic school was modernized under the Smart City Scheme while preserving its heritage.

Puducherry's Chief Minister N Rangasamy emphasized on Wednesday that the Union Territory is rapidly becoming one of India's leading regions, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the revamped Calve College Government Higher Secondary School, Rangasamy highlighted the government's dedication to providing essential services such as quality healthcare, education, and improved infrastructure for the underprivileged. The school, initially built in 1877 by Subbaraya Chettiar, has been upgraded while preserving its historical architecture through the Smart City Scheme, costing Rs 4.75 crore.

Further developments include plans for renovating Raj Nivas, which will involve relocating the Lt Governor's office temporarily. Lt Governor K Kailashnathan praised these efforts and recalled the school's historical significance. Officials from various government departments attended the event, underscoring the administration's focus on aligned public welfare initiatives with national objectives.

