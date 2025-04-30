Fire Engulfs Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market Building

A major fire broke out in a multi-storey building at Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze started in a shop at around 2:05 PM.

Initial responses included dispatching two fire tenders, but the severity of the situation soon necessitated the deployment of an additional six fire vehicles. Fire officials are actively engaged in cooling operations to prevent further spread.

No injuries have been reported so far, and the local police have been informed for further assistance and investigation. The scene remains active as efforts to fully extinguish the fire continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)