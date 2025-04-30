Left Menu

Fire Engulfs Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market Building

A major fire erupted in a multi-storey building in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched multiple fire engines to control the blaze. Cooling operations are still ongoing, and although no injuries have been reported, the police have been alerted to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:54 IST
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out in a multi-storey building at Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze started in a shop at around 2:05 PM.

Initial responses included dispatching two fire tenders, but the severity of the situation soon necessitated the deployment of an additional six fire vehicles. Fire officials are actively engaged in cooling operations to prevent further spread.

No injuries have been reported so far, and the local police have been informed for further assistance and investigation. The scene remains active as efforts to fully extinguish the fire continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025