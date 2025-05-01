Weather Warning: Western Disturbance to Impact Himalayan Region

As a new Western Disturbance approaches, the mid and lower hills of the Western Himalayan region can expect light to moderate rainfall from Thursday through Saturday. Meteorologists have indicated that a noticeable impact will start on May 2. Consequently, locals are urged to prepare for the impending weather changes.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board has issued a crucial advisory, urging residents and workers near the Beas River to exercise caution. There is potential for an unexpected rise in water levels due to snowmelt and the anticipated release of water from the Pandoh Dam, located in Mandi district.

Simultaneously, a yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms with possible gusty winds up to 50 kmph across most districts, except Lahaul and Spiti. As temperatures are set to drop slightly, the entire state will likely see varied weather conditions over the next several days.

