Deadly Storms Disrupt Lives Across Oklahoma and Pennsylvania

Severe weather conditions wreaked havoc across parts of Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, resulting in multiple fatalities and widespread infrastructure damage. In Oklahoma, slow-moving thunderstorms left two people dead and roads submerged, as authorities conducted several water rescues amidst record-breaking rainfall.

One drowning occurred in Pottawatomie County when a man's vehicle was swept away on a flooded highway. Meanwhile, Dallas airports experienced flight cancellations due to thunderstorms, highlighting the storm's widespread impact. The weather has set new rainfall records, with Oklahoma City reporting unprecedented levels.

Pennsylvania faced similar severe repercussions from a powerful storm, which knocked out power for hundreds of thousands. The storm claimed three lives, including one individual electrocuted by live wires in Pittsburgh. Authorities warn residents of ongoing hazards, urging caution amid damaged landscapes in the wake of this natural disaster.

