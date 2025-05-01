Brave Aussie Dad and Son Aid in Shark Rescue Mission
Tourist Nash Core and his son bravely helped rescue a great white shark stranded near Ardrossan, South Australia. Alongside three locals, they moved the shark to deeper water after a grueling hour-long effort. Wildlife expert Vanessa Pirotta advises prioritizing human safety in such situations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:17 IST
- Country:
- Australia
In a remarkable rescue effort off the coast of Ardrossan, South Australia, tourist Nash Core and his 11-year-old son, Parker, helped locals save a stranded 3-meter great white shark.
The shark had become trapped on a sand bank, prompting Core and Parker to assist three men in guiding the creature to deeper waters after an hour of intense teamwork.
While Core captured the spectacle with his drone, Macquarie University wildlife scientist Vanessa Pirotta emphasizes the importance of human safety in such events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement