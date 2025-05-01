Brave Aussie Dad and Son Aid in Shark Rescue Mission

In a remarkable rescue effort off the coast of Ardrossan, South Australia, tourist Nash Core and his 11-year-old son, Parker, helped locals save a stranded 3-meter great white shark.

The shark had become trapped on a sand bank, prompting Core and Parker to assist three men in guiding the creature to deeper waters after an hour of intense teamwork.

While Core captured the spectacle with his drone, Macquarie University wildlife scientist Vanessa Pirotta emphasizes the importance of human safety in such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)