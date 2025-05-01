Left Menu

Brave Aussie Dad and Son Aid in Shark Rescue Mission

Tourist Nash Core and his son bravely helped rescue a great white shark stranded near Ardrossan, South Australia. Alongside three locals, they moved the shark to deeper water after a grueling hour-long effort. Wildlife expert Vanessa Pirotta advises prioritizing human safety in such situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:17 IST
Brave Aussie Dad and Son Aid in Shark Rescue Mission
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a remarkable rescue effort off the coast of Ardrossan, South Australia, tourist Nash Core and his 11-year-old son, Parker, helped locals save a stranded 3-meter great white shark.

The shark had become trapped on a sand bank, prompting Core and Parker to assist three men in guiding the creature to deeper waters after an hour of intense teamwork.

While Core captured the spectacle with his drone, Macquarie University wildlife scientist Vanessa Pirotta emphasizes the importance of human safety in such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025