Unveiling the Methane Connection: River Ecosystems' Hidden Carbon Source

New research reveals that methane, typically associated with deep-sea ecosystems, plays a significant role in river food webs. In the Condamine River, methane-eating bacteria provide a major carbon source for river animals like mayflies and fish. This discovery challenges conventional understanding of carbon dynamics in riverine environments.

Melbourne | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne, May 2 (The Conversation) - In a groundbreaking study, researchers have discovered a novel source of carbon in river ecosystems. Traditionally known for sustaining deep-sea environments, methane now emerges as a critical energy source for river organisms.

The research highlights the Condamine River in Queensland, where methane seeps, originating from ancient natural gas, provide sustenance for bacteria and river-dwelling animals. These methane-eating bacteria are integral to the food web, contributing a significant portion of carbon to creatures like mayflies and fish.

This finding challenges the prevailing belief that river ecosystems primarily rely on carbon from photosynthesis and terrestrial inputs. It underscores the intricate connections between geological processes and aquatic life, emphasizing methane's crucial role in sustaining biodiversity in riverine habitats.



