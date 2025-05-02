Left Menu

PM Modi Champions Infrastructure Renaissance in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The initiatives include the development of Amaravati, national highways, and defense facilities, aiming to enhance connectivity and bolster regional growth. These efforts contribute to national integration and infrastructure modernization.

PM Modi Champions Infrastructure Renaissance in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took significant strides towards infrastructure development by inaugurating and laying the foundation for projects valued at Rs 58,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. A highlight of this event was the relaunch of Amaravati, the greenfield capital city envisioned as a cornerstone of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's aspirations.

The Prime Minister's engagement encompassed 94 projects, targeting the enhancement of national highways, railway infrastructure, and defense facilities. The ambitious development scheme for Amaravati alone involves 74 projects worth Rs 49,000 crore, featuring the future seat of legislative and judicial power alongside expansive residential accommodations.

Moreover, PM Modi inaugurated foundational works for nine major central projects, focusing on a missile testing center and a patriotic retail venture promoting the 'Make in India' initiative. Several national highway and railway projects were initiated to bolster connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and stimulate regional economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

