Milestones in Nuclear Fusion and Ancestral Links: A Dive into Current Science News

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, involving over 30 countries, has reached a significant milestone with the assembly of the world's most powerful magnet. This vital component aims to create an 'invisible cage' for super-hot plasma, facilitating clean energy through nuclear fusion.

In an intriguing development in New Mexico, DNA analysis has established a genetic link between the present-day Picuris Pueblo tribe and the ancient inhabitants of Pueblo Bonito in Chaco Canyon. The finding underscores the enduring connection between Indigenous peoples and their historic sites.

In political news, the US Senate Commerce Committee has voted to advance the nominations for the head of NASA and a commissioner for the Federal Communications Commission. Jared Isaacman, selected to lead NASA, brings experience as CEO of Shift4 Payments and a private astronaut on SpaceX missions.

