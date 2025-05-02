Left Menu

Reviving Climate Research: A Call to Action

Two major U.S. scientific associations have invited submissions for a special research compilation intended to fill the void left by the cancellation of the National Climate Assessment. This effort aims to sustain momentum in climate research despite administrative setbacks, ensuring communities are prepared for climate-related challenges.

Two leading U.S. scientific organizations have stepped up to fill the void left by the cancellation of the National Climate Assessment. On Friday, the American Geophysical Union (AGU) and the American Meteorological Society (AMS) issued a call for research submissions, aiming to compile a special collection to advance climate science.

The initiative comes after the Trump administration dismissed the NCA's 400 authors and staff, effectively halting work on the important document. According to AGU President Brandon Jones, it's crucial to equip communities with the knowledge needed to tackle climate change's growing risks, maintaining the momentum set by previous assessments.

The NCA, prepared by federal agencies and eminent scientists, served as a critical resource for policymakers and industries working on both mitigation and adaptation strategies. Despite past hurdles, the organizations are determined to continue the important work of disseminating essential climate insights to the public.

