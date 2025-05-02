Guardians of the Amazon: The Fight to Save the Endangered Manatee
The Amazonian manatee, threatened by hunting and climate change, is receiving crucial support from institutions and local communities. The Emilio Goeldi Museum in Brazil engages young locals to protect the species, while organizations rescue, rehabilitate, and release manatees like Bacuri, who weighs 60 kilograms today.
Deep in the heart of the Amazon, young locals gaze in awe at Bacuri, a young Amazonian manatee, as he gently swims in a plastic pool at Brazil's Emilio Goeldi Museum. Their fascination with Bacuri is part of a larger effort by environmentalists to engage communities in preserving the endangered species.
Despite legal protections, Amazonian manatees still face threats from illegal hunting and climate change. The region's largest mammal is seldom seen due to its acute hearing and dwindling numbers. Institutions are striving to reverse this trend by rescuing orphaned manatee calves, nurturing them, and ultimately releasing them back into the wild.
Bacuri, rescued as a lightweight calf, now flourishes thanks to a collaborative effort among multiple entities. This initiative demonstrates the importance of community involvement and environmental education as essential components in the battle against extinction and climate change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate Change Spurs Arsenic Surge in Asian Rice, Elevating Cancer Risks
Local leaders raise temperature on action to fight climate change
Crushing Climate Change: Mati Carbon Rocks the Global Stage
How Nuclear Science is Transforming Farming in Kenya Amid Climate Change
Climate change: How mountain communities are scaling new heights