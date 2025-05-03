Ukraine in Flames: Russian Drone Strikes Spark Devastation

Late on Friday, Russia unleashed a massive drone attack targeting Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The assault struck a high-rise apartment block, triggering fires and injuring 46 individuals, as confirmed by local officials.

The continuous airstrikes, decried by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have plagued several Ukrainian cities. Zelenskiy criticized the sluggish response of international allies in bolstering Ukraine's air defenses.

Meanwhile, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov, along with emergency crews, rushed through the night to respond to the attack's aftermath. In the southern Kherson region, a tragic incident occurred when a civilian died attempting to move a fallen drone.

