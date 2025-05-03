Left Menu

Ukraine in Flames: Russian Drone Strikes Spark Devastation

A massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, severely damaged a high-rise apartment block and injured 46 people. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned the strikes and called for stronger air defense aid from allies. Emergency services scrambled to handle the destruction amid fears of further attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 05:24 IST
Ukraine in Flames: Russian Drone Strikes Spark Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late on Friday, Russia unleashed a massive drone attack targeting Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The assault struck a high-rise apartment block, triggering fires and injuring 46 individuals, as confirmed by local officials.

The continuous airstrikes, decried by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have plagued several Ukrainian cities. Zelenskiy criticized the sluggish response of international allies in bolstering Ukraine's air defenses.

Meanwhile, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov, along with emergency crews, rushed through the night to respond to the attack's aftermath. In the southern Kherson region, a tragic incident occurred when a civilian died attempting to move a fallen drone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025