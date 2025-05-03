Left Menu

Delhi's Innovative Cloud-Seeding Trials Aim to Combat Air Pollution

The Delhi Environment Department plans to propose cloud-seeding trials to address air pollution. Estimated at Rs 1.5 crore per trial, IIT Kanpur will lead the initiative. Following approval, 13 departmental no-objection certificates will be needed. Trials aim to combat severe air quality issues worsened during winter.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Environment Department is poised to present a groundbreaking proposal for cloud-seeding trials at the upcoming cabinet meeting, estimated to cost around Rs 1.5 crore each.

If sanctioned, funds will be allocated directly to IIT Kanpur, which will spearhead all aspects of the operation, from planning to execution.

This experimental approach follows rigorous studies, and necessary approvals will be sought from 13 agencies for operational clearance. The initiative aims to mitigate Delhi's worsening air pollution, which peaked with record-breaking poor air quality last winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

