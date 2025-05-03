Left Menu

UP's Urban Renaissance: New Housing and Metro Projects in Focus

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to launch new housing projects in 12 districts and outlined progress on several metro projects. Emphasis was placed on timely project completion, adherence to quality standards, and urban safety. Public suggestions for new building bylaws are being solicited to finalize guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:13 IST
UP's Urban Renaissance: New Housing and Metro Projects in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Uttar Pradesh is set to unveil new housing projects across 12 districts, including major regions like Jhansi, Bareilly, and Lucknow. During a high-level meeting with the Housing and Urban Planning Department, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of meeting project timelines and maintaining quality.

The Mukhyamantri Urban Expansion/New City Promotion Scheme aims to launch these projects between June and December 2025. CM Adityanath stressed the need for an integrated approach to urban development, focusing on safety, infrastructure, and digital management.

Metro projects in Kanpur and Agra are also progressing, with key sections expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The public has been invited to submit feedback on Building Construction and Development Bylaws 2025. Efforts to expedite the approval of GIS-based master plans and initiate early completion of ongoing projects were highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025