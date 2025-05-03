UP's Urban Renaissance: New Housing and Metro Projects in Focus

The government of Uttar Pradesh is set to unveil new housing projects across 12 districts, including major regions like Jhansi, Bareilly, and Lucknow. During a high-level meeting with the Housing and Urban Planning Department, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of meeting project timelines and maintaining quality.

The Mukhyamantri Urban Expansion/New City Promotion Scheme aims to launch these projects between June and December 2025. CM Adityanath stressed the need for an integrated approach to urban development, focusing on safety, infrastructure, and digital management.

Metro projects in Kanpur and Agra are also progressing, with key sections expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The public has been invited to submit feedback on Building Construction and Development Bylaws 2025. Efforts to expedite the approval of GIS-based master plans and initiate early completion of ongoing projects were highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)