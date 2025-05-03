Delhi Eyes Cloud-Seeding: A New Approach to Combat Air Pollution
The Delhi Environment Department plans to propose a cloud-seeding trial to tackle air pollution, estimated at Rs 1.5 crore per test. If approved, IIT Kanpur will lead the trials. The proposal, pending approval, includes comprehensive logistical planning and requires permissions from 13 government agencies.
The Delhi government is preparing to propose cloud-seeding trials to combat chronic air pollution, with each test estimated to cost Rs 1.5 crore, as revealed by a senior official.
Should the cabinet give its approval, the government will channel funds to IIT Kanpur to spearhead the trials, which involve artificial rainmaking techniques. The proposal, currently in its final stages, will go through the finance and legal departments before reaching the cabinet.
Public agencies, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Defence, must issue 13 no-objection certificates. If endorsed, the initial trial is anticipated to be conducted during peak summer on Delhi's outskirts.
