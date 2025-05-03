Minister Rao Narbir Singh Addresses Waterlogging Issues in Gurugram

In the aftermath of heavy rains across the Delhi-NCR region, Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh visited several waterlogged areas in Gurugram to assess the situation. The inspection covered multiple sites, including Sikandarpur and Old Delhi Road, as the city struggled with widespread flooding.

Singh issued directives for immediate action to mitigate the waterlogging crisis. He instructed Corporation Commissioner Ashok Garg and GMDA officials to appoint officers responsible for each affected site, ensuring accountability among government officials and providing a direct contact for residents seeking assistance.

Residents raised concerns about illegal dumping of waste by meat shops, potentially exacerbating drainage issues. In response, Singh ordered the closure of illegal meat vendors within a month. He stressed the importance of proactive measures such as drain cleaning and road maintenance to prevent future flooding.

