Left Menu

Reservoirs in Rajaji National Park Reduce Elephant-Human Conflicts

The construction of reservoirs within Rajaji National Park has decreased elephant movement in populated areas, minimizing human-wildlife conflicts. Enhanced water access from the Amrit Sarovar Yojana has made elephants less reliant on the Ganga, even in summer. The initiative aims to rejuvenate 75 ponds in each district nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:46 IST
Reservoirs in Rajaji National Park Reduce Elephant-Human Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reservoirs constructed within Rajaji National Park have significantly curtailed the movement of elephants into human-populated areas, thereby lessening instances of human-wildlife conflict, according to an official statement.

Even in the peak of summer, large herds of elephants now find ample water supply in the forest areas, diminishing their reliance on the river Ganga. This change is largely attributed to the government's Amrit Sarovar Yojana, Deputy Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Mahatim Yadav, informed PTI.

Yadav highlighted the program's success by sharing a video showing more than twenty wild elephants enjoying a bath in a sizable reservoir within the Koyalpura forest area of the park's Motichur range. The initiative of developing or rejuvenating 75 Amrit Sarovar ponds in every district is notably fulfilling the water needs of wildlife and reducing human-elephant interactions that often lead to conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025