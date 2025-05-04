Reservoirs in Rajaji National Park Reduce Elephant-Human Conflicts

Reservoirs constructed within Rajaji National Park have significantly curtailed the movement of elephants into human-populated areas, thereby lessening instances of human-wildlife conflict, according to an official statement.

Even in the peak of summer, large herds of elephants now find ample water supply in the forest areas, diminishing their reliance on the river Ganga. This change is largely attributed to the government's Amrit Sarovar Yojana, Deputy Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Mahatim Yadav, informed PTI.

Yadav highlighted the program's success by sharing a video showing more than twenty wild elephants enjoying a bath in a sizable reservoir within the Koyalpura forest area of the park's Motichur range. The initiative of developing or rejuvenating 75 Amrit Sarovar ponds in every district is notably fulfilling the water needs of wildlife and reducing human-elephant interactions that often lead to conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)