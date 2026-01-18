Braving Bullets: Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar Forests

Three soldiers were injured during a fierce gunfight with terrorists in the forested heights of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials reported.

Reinforcements have been sent to neutralize the terrorists, with the Jammu-based White Knight Corps naming the mission 'Operation Trashi-I'. The confrontation began around noon, as security forces engaged with the terrorists during a deliberate search operation with the assistance of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Army, alongside Central Reserve Police Force and local police, has intensified efforts to close the cordon. Advanced surveillance equipment such as drones and sniffer dogs have been deployed, while the operation continues to ensure security ahead of Republic Day celebrations amidst concerns over potential threats from Pakistan-based terror handlers.

