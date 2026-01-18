Left Menu

Braving Bullets: Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar Forests

In the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, three soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists as part of 'Operation Trashi-I'. Reinforcements were deployed to neutralize the threat, while advanced surveillance tools aided the ongoing search in challenging terrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:46 IST
Braving Bullets: Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar Forests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three soldiers were injured during a fierce gunfight with terrorists in the forested heights of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials reported.

Reinforcements have been sent to neutralize the terrorists, with the Jammu-based White Knight Corps naming the mission 'Operation Trashi-I'. The confrontation began around noon, as security forces engaged with the terrorists during a deliberate search operation with the assistance of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Army, alongside Central Reserve Police Force and local police, has intensified efforts to close the cordon. Advanced surveillance equipment such as drones and sniffer dogs have been deployed, while the operation continues to ensure security ahead of Republic Day celebrations amidst concerns over potential threats from Pakistan-based terror handlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026