Uttar Pradesh Allocates Rs 200 Crore for Flood Prevention Initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 200 crore for flood protection in vulnerable districts before the monsoon season. The funds will focus on strengthening embankments along key rivers. Projects are expedited by the irrigation department following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for flood protection in districts deemed vulnerable ahead of the monsoon season, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to an official statement, these funds will be used to fortify embankments along significant rivers such as the Saryu, Ganga, Rapti, and Rohin.

The irrigation department has been tasked with the swift execution of both state and NABARD-funded projects, including building RCC pillars, repairing embankments, implementing anti-erosion measures, and establishing new pumping stations, as detailed in the statement. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the importance of completing these projects on time and has warned against any negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

