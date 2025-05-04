Uttar Pradesh Allocates Rs 200 Crore for Flood Prevention Initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for flood protection in districts deemed vulnerable ahead of the monsoon season, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to an official statement, these funds will be used to fortify embankments along significant rivers such as the Saryu, Ganga, Rapti, and Rohin.

The irrigation department has been tasked with the swift execution of both state and NABARD-funded projects, including building RCC pillars, repairing embankments, implementing anti-erosion measures, and establishing new pumping stations, as detailed in the statement. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the importance of completing these projects on time and has warned against any negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)