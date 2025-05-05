Maharashtra Minister Faces Farmer Protests Over Purandar Airport Project
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule urges Pune farmers to reconsider opposition to the Purandar airport project, offering assurance of a beneficial deal. Recent violent protests against drone surveys have halted further progress. Bawankule emphasizes the project's potential for regional development and invites dialogue with farmers for resolution.
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, has called on protesting farmers in Pune to reevaluate their opposition to the proposed Purandar international airport project, promising the best possible terms.
Recent protests, which included violence that left 18 policemen injured, have temporarily suspended drone surveys and land assessments. Bawankule met with resistant farmers, highlighting the potential for development akin to Nagpur's Mihan project through cooperation.
The proposed airport stands to boost regional connectivity and export opportunities for local agriculture. Despite steadfast opposition, Bawankule proposes dialogue and compensation discussions, with hopes of resolving the deadlock and advancing the project.
