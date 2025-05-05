Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Faces Farmer Protests Over Purandar Airport Project

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule urges Pune farmers to reconsider opposition to the Purandar airport project, offering assurance of a beneficial deal. Recent violent protests against drone surveys have halted further progress. Bawankule emphasizes the project's potential for regional development and invites dialogue with farmers for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:09 IST
Maharashtra Minister Faces Farmer Protests Over Purandar Airport Project
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, has called on protesting farmers in Pune to reevaluate their opposition to the proposed Purandar international airport project, promising the best possible terms.

Recent protests, which included violence that left 18 policemen injured, have temporarily suspended drone surveys and land assessments. Bawankule met with resistant farmers, highlighting the potential for development akin to Nagpur's Mihan project through cooperation.

The proposed airport stands to boost regional connectivity and export opportunities for local agriculture. Despite steadfast opposition, Bawankule proposes dialogue and compensation discussions, with hopes of resolving the deadlock and advancing the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025