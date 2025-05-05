Shaping India's Urban Future: CEPT University Leads the Way

India is on the brink of a profound urban transformation, with cities contributing over 60% to the GDP while occupying merely 3% of the land. In response to the urgent demand for experts in urban infrastructure and planning, CEPT University in Ahmedabad is setting the pace for future-proof education.

Recognized as a leader in education related to architecture, planning, design, and technology, CEPT University operates with an interdisciplinary approach, offering specialized programs in urban disciplines. With substantial engagement in real-world practice, the institution prepares students to tackle India's urban challenges through visionary and sustainable development strategies.

On May 09, 2025, CEPT's team will meet aspiring students at Hotel Radisson Blu, Andheri, to elaborate on educational and career opportunities. As cities expand, CEPT aligns its programs with evolving urban demands, equipping graduates for pivotal roles in government and the private sector both domestically and globally.

