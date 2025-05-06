Europe Eyes Space and Science Surge Amid U.S. Budget Cuts

The European Space Agency (ESA) is evaluating the repercussions of proposed U.S. budget reductions impacting NASA's moon programs, where ESA has an active role. The agency remains open to continuing collaboration with NASA, while exploring alternative approaches.

ESA's governing council is set to discuss potential strategies and scenarios in reaction to these budgetary changes during a meeting scheduled for June. This comes as part of a broader European effort to maintain its space endeavors unimpeded by international fiscal shifts.

Additionally, the European Union and France have announced a significant funding initiative, pledging half a billion euros to attract global scientists. This move is in response to President Donald Trump's federal funding cuts and ongoing disagreements with leading U.S. universities, aiming to strengthen Europe's research capabilities.

