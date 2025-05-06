The Perfect Pollen Storm: How Climate Change Fuels Allergies

Spring's arrival in the Southeastern U.S. is unmistakable when cars and outdoor furniture turn bright yellow from pollen accumulation. This seasonal nuisance, the infamous male gametophyte, is exacerbated by climate change, leading to longer and more intense pollen seasons, which in turn heighten allergy symptoms across the region.

Wind-pollinated trees, unlike those that rely on insects, must produce large quantities of lightweight pollen to ensure successful fertilization, further contributing to airborne pollen clouds. The inefficiency of wind as a pollinator has led to this natural surplus, much to the detriment of allergy sufferers.

Climate factors such as rising temperatures and increased carbon dioxide levels have intensified pollen production, while stronger storm events in the Southeast spread pollen more efficiently. The combination of these climate dynamics creates a formidable pollen storm that challenges the resilience of those affected by allergies each spring.

(With inputs from agencies.)