Rising Star: North Korea's Potential Next Leader

Kim Jong Un's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, is making notable public appearances, sparking speculation she may succeed him as North Korea's leader. Analysts see her presence at Kumsusan mausoleum as strategic, possibly tied to the upcoming party Congress where her succession could be formalized. Her involvement signifies dynastic continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 07:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 07:41 IST
In a move combining tradition and potential future planning, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, alongside his wife and daughter, Ju Ae, visited the Kumsusan mausoleum. This occasion marked Ju Ae's inaugural public visit to the site, paying tribute to former leaders.

State media has increasingly featured Ju Ae, leading analysts to believe she might be groomed as Kim's successor. Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute views this development as a calculated preparation for the future, especially with the ruling party's Congress approaching.

Despite speculation, South Korea's Unification Ministry remains cautious, noting Ju Ae's youth and lack of official roles. Observers suggest that while Ju Ae's public presence is growing, conclusions about her succession are premature, emphasizing continued unpredictability in the country's leadership dynamics.

