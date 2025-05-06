Unlocking Finance for Resilient Infrastructure: ICDRI 2025 in France

The International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) 2025 is set to take place in Nice, France, on June 6 and 7. This pivotal gathering will center on strategies to access public and private financing to shield coastal and island communities from climate-related threats like rising sea levels and extreme weather conditions.

For the first time in its history, the conference, organized by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) along with the French government, will be convened in Europe. It aims to unite ministers from countries such as Ecuador and Fiji, alongside global leaders, senior UN officials, and technical experts globally, to deliberate over urgent infrastructure challenges.

Concentrating on areas such as financial access for safer infrastructure, updating building norms, and harnessing technology and data, the conference will also launch a global report aimed at enhancing the resilience of coastal infrastructures, particularly in vulnerable areas like Small Island Developing States.

