Admiral's Identity Challenge: Controversy in Goa's Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India has summoned former naval chief Admiral Arun Prakash for identity verification under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, inciting online debate. Despite providing necessary documents, Prakash and his wife have faced challenges with the voter list update, sparking calls for procedural revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-01-2026 08:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 08:22 IST
Admiral's Identity Challenge: Controversy in Goa's Electoral Roll Revision
The Election Commission of India has issued a hearing notice to retired Admiral Arun Prakash, former chief of naval staff, prompting him to verify his identity as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This move amidst the ongoing revision has stirred a debate about procedural efficacy.

Admiral Prakash, who has resided in Goa since retirement, expressed concerns that the existing SIR forms may not be effectively gathering necessary information. Officials confirmed that his records are missing from the voter list updated in 2002, categorizing him as 'unmapped.'

In the online discourse, commentators questioned the necessity for Prakash to appear given the availability of his Pension Payment Order and life certificate in government databases. Responses highlighted the need for procedural common sense and suggested that verification could be conducted through more accessible means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

