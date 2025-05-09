Left Menu

Delhi's Clean Sweep: Rekha Gupta's Bold Push for a Garbage-Free Capital

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to remove garbage from all landfill sites and improve waste management. During a review meeting, she emphasized the need for comprehensive sanitation, instructed for daily progress reports, and discussed waste-to-energy plant expansions and stray cattle management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:20 IST
Garbage
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday commanded the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to expedite the removal of garbage mounds from all landfill sites in the city.

During a high-level review meeting, Gupta voiced dissatisfaction with current waste management efforts, demanding daily progress reports on the city's Mega Cleanliness Campaign. She stressed that the initiative must lead to tangible results instead of being merely symbolic gestures.

Beyond garbage collection, Gupta emphasized sanitation efforts including drain cleaning, public toilet maintenance, and public engagement. She was briefed about the expansion of waste-to-energy plants at various sites and pressed for timely project completion with utmost transparency. Additionally, she ordered actions to curb the issue of stray cattle, aiming to transform Delhi into a cleaner, healthier capital by leveraging modern technology and clear accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

