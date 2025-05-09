Delhi's Clean Sweep: Rekha Gupta's Bold Push for a Garbage-Free Capital

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday commanded the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to expedite the removal of garbage mounds from all landfill sites in the city.

During a high-level review meeting, Gupta voiced dissatisfaction with current waste management efforts, demanding daily progress reports on the city's Mega Cleanliness Campaign. She stressed that the initiative must lead to tangible results instead of being merely symbolic gestures.

Beyond garbage collection, Gupta emphasized sanitation efforts including drain cleaning, public toilet maintenance, and public engagement. She was briefed about the expansion of waste-to-energy plants at various sites and pressed for timely project completion with utmost transparency. Additionally, she ordered actions to curb the issue of stray cattle, aiming to transform Delhi into a cleaner, healthier capital by leveraging modern technology and clear accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)