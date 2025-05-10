KVN Property and Puravankara Collaborate on Rs 3,300 Crore North Bengaluru Housing Project

In a strategic partnership aimed at transforming North Bengaluru's real estate landscape, KVN Property Holdings LLP has joined hands with Puravankara Ltd to co-develop a housing project that boasts a potential revenue of more than Rs 3,300 crore.

KVN Property, led by former Prestige Group CEO Venkat K Narayana, is set to leverage its expertise in land aggregation to address structural inefficiencies in the real estate sector.

Puravankara Ltd's Managing Director, Ashish Puravankara, expressed confidence in the project's success, citing strong market traction in the region.

