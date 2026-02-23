Patel Engineering Secures Renuka Ji Dam Project Bid

Patel Engineering has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of package 1 of the Renuka Ji Dam project, a critical infrastructure initiative valued at Rs 910.08 crore. The project, located in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, is slated for completion within 30 months.

As confirmed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL), the company will undertake the construction tasks, which include three major diversion tunnels with diameters of 9.5 meters and varying lengths. Completion of these tunnels is vital for enhancing regional water storage and supporting hydropower generation.

Patel Engineering's managing director, Kavita Shirvairkar, underscored the importance of the project in contributing to sustainable water management. This venture will amplify water supply reliability and hydropower resources, marking another significant milestone for the Mumbai-based company, noted for executing extensive dam, hydroelectric, and tunneling projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)