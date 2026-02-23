Left Menu

Patel Engineering Secures Renuka Ji Dam Project Bid

Patel Engineering has won the bid for the Renuka Ji Dam project package 1, valued at Rs 910.08 crore, in Himachal Pradesh. The project involves constructing diversion tunnels and aims to bolster water storage and hydropower generation, enhancing sustainable water management in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:41 IST
Patel Engineering Secures Renuka Ji Dam Project Bid
  • Country:
  • India

Patel Engineering has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of package 1 of the Renuka Ji Dam project, a critical infrastructure initiative valued at Rs 910.08 crore. The project, located in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, is slated for completion within 30 months.

As confirmed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL), the company will undertake the construction tasks, which include three major diversion tunnels with diameters of 9.5 meters and varying lengths. Completion of these tunnels is vital for enhancing regional water storage and supporting hydropower generation.

Patel Engineering's managing director, Kavita Shirvairkar, underscored the importance of the project in contributing to sustainable water management. This venture will amplify water supply reliability and hydropower resources, marking another significant milestone for the Mumbai-based company, noted for executing extensive dam, hydroelectric, and tunneling projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Evaluate NEET-PG Cut-off Reduction Impact on Medical Education Quality

Supreme Court to Evaluate NEET-PG Cut-off Reduction Impact on Medical Educat...

 India
2
Revamping Pakistan Hockey: New Leadership Steers Towards Professionalism

Revamping Pakistan Hockey: New Leadership Steers Towards Professionalism

 Pakistan
3
UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty

UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty

 Global
4
Tensions Ripple at Jadavpur University: Violent Student Clashes Prompt Administrative Action

Tensions Ripple at Jadavpur University: Violent Student Clashes Prompt Admin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026