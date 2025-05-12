Quarry Tragedy: Five Drown Near Nagpur
Five people, including a mother and her two children, drowned in a water-filled quarry near Kuhi town, Nagpur district. The tragedy unfolded when the group misjudged the water's depth while bathing. Missing reports were filed, and their bodies were retrieved the following day.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident near Nagpur district, five individuals, including a woman and her two children, drowned in a water-filled quarry. The unfortunate event unfolded on Sunday afternoon near Kuhi town on Umred Road, approximately 20 kilometers from Nagpur city.
The tragedy occurred as the group of five failed to accurately assess the depth of the water. When they did not return, worried relatives promptly filed missing reports with the local police. The bodies were subsequently recovered on Monday by police personnel and local swimmers.
The victims have been identified as Aihtesham Muktar Ansari (20), Rajju alias Ranjana Raut (22), Roshni Chaudhary (32), and her children, Mohit (10) and Laxmi (8). Authorities have registered a case of accidental death as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- quarry
- drowning
- tragedy
- accident
- Kuhi town
- police
- water-depth
- mother-children
- rescue
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Arrest: Police Nab Robbers in Dramatic Shootout
Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions
MLA Jawahirullah Calls for Reform in Tamil Nadu Police Recruitment and Justice System
NEET-UG plan: Multi-layered frisking to be done by district police in addition to NTA-designated security, say sources.
NEET-UG plan: Confidential materials like question papers and OMR sheets to be transported under full police escort, say sources.