Quarry Tragedy: Five Drown Near Nagpur

In a tragic incident near Nagpur district, five individuals, including a woman and her two children, drowned in a water-filled quarry. The unfortunate event unfolded on Sunday afternoon near Kuhi town on Umred Road, approximately 20 kilometers from Nagpur city.

The tragedy occurred as the group of five failed to accurately assess the depth of the water. When they did not return, worried relatives promptly filed missing reports with the local police. The bodies were subsequently recovered on Monday by police personnel and local swimmers.

The victims have been identified as Aihtesham Muktar Ansari (20), Rajju alias Ranjana Raut (22), Roshni Chaudhary (32), and her children, Mohit (10) and Laxmi (8). Authorities have registered a case of accidental death as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)