DST’s ARIES and DRDO’s IRDE Join Forces to Boost India’s Space Surveillance

In a significant move to enhance India’s capabilities in space-based security and astronomy, two premier scientific institutions based in Uttarakhand have formalized a strategic partnership. The Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and the Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 13, 2025. The signing ceremony took place at the IRDE campus in Dehradun.

This collaboration is poised to transform India’s ground-based Space Situational Awareness (SSA) infrastructure, leveraging the state-of-the-art astronomical instruments of ARIES and the advanced electro-optical engineering expertise of IRDE.

MoU Signing and Representatives

The MoU was signed by Dr. Manish Kumar Naja, Director of ARIES, and Dr. Ajay Kumar, Director of IRDE. The signing was witnessed by distinguished representatives from both institutions. From ARIES, Dr. Brijesh Kumar and Dr. T. S. Kumar were present. Representing IRDE were Ms. Ruma Dhaka, Dr. Sudhir Khare, Dr. Manavendra Singh, Mr. Abhijit Chakraborty, and Mr. Bharat Ram Meena.

Strategic Purpose and Scope

The objective of the partnership is to bolster India’s ground-based SSA systems and develop advanced surveillance and data acquisition mechanisms. The collaboration aims to:

Utilize ARIES’s observational infrastructure, including the world-class 3.6-meter Devasthal Optical Telescope and the ST Radar system, for tracking and monitoring space objects.

Jointly develop Electro-Optical (EO) systems designed specifically for both astronomical applications and SSA tasks.

Explore and apply Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) techniques to image processing and data analysis for enhanced system accuracy and autonomy.

Undertake scientific research, technology exchange, and capacity-building programs, including training modules for researchers and engineers from both organizations.

About ARIES and IRDE

ARIES, located in Nainital, is an autonomous research institute under DST, renowned for its contributions to astronomy, astrophysics, and atmospheric sciences. It is one of the leading Indian institutes housing national observing facilities that support cutting-edge research in space and atmospheric phenomena.

IRDE, headquartered in Dehradun, plays a critical role within DRDO by designing and developing electro-optical surveillance systems. These systems support the Indian Armed Forces across land, sea, air, and now increasingly, space-based platforms.

Advantages of Geographic Proximity

One of the unique strengths of this partnership lies in the close geographic proximity of the two institutes in Uttarakhand. This nearness will enable more frequent scientific and technical interaction, seamless access to resources and infrastructure, and efficient coordination of joint R&D activities. The proximity is expected to catalyze faster prototyping and field deployment of new technologies developed under the MoU.

Strategic Importance for National Defence and Space Science

This partnership reflects a growing recognition of the need for inter-agency collaborations in the domains of space surveillance and national security. With an increasing number of satellites, debris, and potential adversarial activity in orbit, India’s strategic interests demand a robust ground-based SSA framework. The expertise of ARIES in long-range space observation, combined with IRDE’s strength in EO technologies, places this partnership at the nexus of civilian and defence space research.

This MoU will also facilitate the development of next-generation surveillance tools, enhance India's ability to predict and mitigate space threats, and support the Armed Forces in safeguarding national assets in space.

Contact Information

For additional information or collaboration inquiries, interested parties can contact:

Dr. Virendra Yadav Email: virendra@aries.res.in