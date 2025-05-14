Left Menu

Kutch Shaken by Mild Tremor, No Damage Reported

A 3.4 magnitude tremor struck Kutch district in Gujarat, India, Wednesday evening with no casualties or property damage reported. The epicenter was located 12 km NNE of Bhachau. Kutch is in a high-risk seismic zone, having suffered a devastating earthquake in 2001.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:23 IST
A minor earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit the Kutch district of Gujarat on Wednesday evening, as reported by the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). Fortunately, the tremor, which struck at 6.55 pm, resulted in no casualties or property damage, according to local disaster response officials.

The epicenter of the quake was situated 12 kilometers north-northeast of Bhachau. Despite its moderate intensity, Kutch remains on high alert due to its location in a 'very high risk' seismic zone, known for frequent low-intensity tremors.

Notably, the region experienced one of India's most destructive earthquakes in 2001, which left 13,800 dead and injured 1.67 lakh people, leading to widespread devastation across towns and villages in Kutch.

