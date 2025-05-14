Kutch Shaken by Mild Tremor, No Damage Reported

A minor earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit the Kutch district of Gujarat on Wednesday evening, as reported by the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). Fortunately, the tremor, which struck at 6.55 pm, resulted in no casualties or property damage, according to local disaster response officials.

The epicenter of the quake was situated 12 kilometers north-northeast of Bhachau. Despite its moderate intensity, Kutch remains on high alert due to its location in a 'very high risk' seismic zone, known for frequent low-intensity tremors.

Notably, the region experienced one of India's most destructive earthquakes in 2001, which left 13,800 dead and injured 1.67 lakh people, leading to widespread devastation across towns and villages in Kutch.

