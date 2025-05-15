Left Menu

First Visible Martian Aurora Captured by NASA's Perseverance

NASA's Perseverance rover has captured a Martian aurora visible to the human eye, a first for Mars. Triggered by a solar storm, the event marks a milestone for future Mars explorers. These findings enhance our understanding of Martian space weather and its impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:00 IST
First Visible Martian Aurora Captured by NASA's Perseverance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA's Perseverance rover has made a groundbreaking observation by detecting the first aurora on Mars that is visible to the human eye. This development offers promising news for future astronauts, who may get to enjoy this celestial spectacle on the red planet.

Reported by European and US scientists, the green aurora was noticed in the Martian sky following a solar storm last year. The event, which drew attention due to its visibility in the dusty skies, was anticipated three days in advance, giving ample time to capture it via the rover's cameras.

Previously, Martian auroras were only observed in ultraviolet light. However, this recent occurrence is in the visible wavelength, a result of a solar flare in March 2024, followed by a coronal mass ejection aimed at Mars. University of Oslo's Elise Wright Knutsen highlighted that this advancement allows scientists to better forecast Martian auroras, thus enhancing space weather studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025